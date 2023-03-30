The Courier
Miners Rest trainer Archie Alexander has opened a syndicate for the LGBTQIA+ community

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
Miners Rest trainer Archie Alexander has teamed up with Danielle Laidley for a new racing sydnicate celebrating the queer community. Picture supplied
Miners Rest trainer Archie Alexander and his wife Annie have banded together to create a horse racing syndicate aimed at supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

