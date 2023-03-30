Miners Rest trainer Archie Alexander and his wife Annie have banded together to create a horse racing syndicate aimed at supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.
Alexander is working with a filly purchased at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale, a daughter of Headwater out of dam Southern Girl, a winner over 1000m which is being sold in shares to members of the queer community.
Former North Melbourne coach Danielle Laidley has already signed up to be part of the syndicate.
"It was really my wife's idea, we see a number of syndicates with blokes at work, clubs of mate, a number of syndicates are popping up owned by women, there really isn't a lot for the queer community however," he said.
"Racing should be about inclusivity for all and if there are people who want to be involved. It's about all walks of life to become involved."
Alexander said he was excited to have Laidley involved in the syndicate,
"We approached a number of people to be part of the syndicate and Danielle was keen from the start. She's actually quite big into racing and it worked out she was a great fit for what we were hoping to do," he said.
"It's been quite popular since we've launched the syndicate, the concept on the whole has been well received. We've still got a few opportunities left to get involved."
Alexander said the filly was going through the education process and if all goes well should be heading towards the race track next year.
He said, he hoped that it could be the start of an ongoing commitment to the community.
