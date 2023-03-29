The Courier
Ballarat council set to increase electric vehicle chargers by two-thirds

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
Ballarat is set to be home to 20 electric vehicle chargers, including the ones available at the Big W car park off Curtis Street pictured here, as the council plans to install eight new points by 2023. Picture by Adam Trafford.
The number of Ballarat's electric vehicle charging stations are set to increase by two-thirds as the council pushes to create an additional eight points by the end of this year.

