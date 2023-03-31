THE excitement has built around the Ballarat Miners men's team with a fresh new look heading into the new NBL1 season, which begins on Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium.
but the time for talking is over and now the real stuff begins with a home clash against Melbourne Tigers to give us the first look at just what fans can expect this year.
An almost entirely new starting five will take to the court, with imports Jack Davidson and Tyler Rudolph set to suit up in front of the home fans for the first time.
Of the squad, there are just four returning players, Nic Pozolglou, who will likely get a starting position, alongside bigs Jordan Lingard, Amos Brooks and shooting specialist Zac Dunmore.
Dunmore, who spoke to The Courier this week, is coming off a league MVP in the Country Basketball League (CBL) over summer playing for his home town of Ararat.
He said he was exicted to get back out on the court for the Miners.
"We're definitely excited, we've got a good bunch of guys this year," he said.
"We've had really good practices this week, we're super excited and energetic about this team. The team is gelling together because everyone basically knows everyone in that they've played somewhere together before or they have the same agents.
"It will come together really well and it's nice to see a few local guys back on court too."
One of the criticisms of last year's side was that the Miners weren't a strong shooting team, Dunmore says that has be rectified by the squad changes.
Dunmore said the Miners would bring a different look to this season.
"I expect you'll see a lot of fast pace play, we'll be getting up and down a lot, putting up a lot of three. Our goal will be to crash the glass because we are going in a little bit smaller. I think it will be an exciting brand of basketball and we'll do our best to get the crown into it."
Head coach Luke Sunderland said the fit had come together and now it was time to show what the players could do.
"We've recruited some really pieces and we're extra fortunate that everyone has slotted in together really well on and off the court. One the court having that makes it a lot easier to coach," he said.
"It'll be good to start at home because we've got a pretty heavy scheduled of road trips in the first six rounds. The Tigers have brought back Jack Purchase from South Australia and a few other pieces, they'll be a good test first up."
Fans are reminded of the earlier start time of 7.30pm.
