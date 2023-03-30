On Friday night in Dallas, Ballarat Miners product Georgia Amoore will be about to line up in the biggest basketball game of her life.
The Loreto College graduate has gathered international recognition with Virginia Tech during the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Her Hokies have won their way into the 'Final Four' of the knock-out tournament for the first time in program history.
THE JOURNEY: Recap all of Amoore's March Madness victories
Amoore's incredible performances, which include six-consecutive games scoring over 20 points, have inspired her fellow Miners back home, including young gun Millie Cracknell.
"We're so proud of her. I've been watching her all the way," Cracknell said.
"We're all going to watch her before our game on Saturday and hopefully they can give us some 'inspo' (inspiration)."
Amoore is averaging a team-high 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game throughout the tournament.
The Hokies defeated Ohio State University on Tuesday afternoon to clinch the Seattle Regional Championship as one of just four teams remaining.
DARE TO DREAM: Former Miners coach says Amoore is WNBA-bound
Cracknell said Amoore's current success was reward for her countless hours of hard work.
"I'm so happy she's out there killing it in front of everyone because she works so hard behind the scenes and we've always known it," Cracknell said.
"She is so committed and it shows if you work hard you can end up wherever you want."
Amoore has caught attention both on and off the court, with her personality winning over plenty of basketball fans.
"She's got a lot of good attributes," Cracknell said.
"She's always had a loud personality, that's probably why I've always gotten along with her so well.
"We grew up together and I'm so happy she's out there killing it in front of everyone. She's just a girl from Ballarat who is thriving in the Final Four."
Louisiana State University awaits Amoore's Virginia Tech Hokies at 10am Saturday, AEDT.
The Ballarat-born guard has made 20 three-point shots across the tournament, while LSU as a team has made just 11.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.