The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Sports Affairs

Ballarat to the big stage: Georgia Amoore's biggest game awaits

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Amoore celebrates Virginia Tech's win over Duke University. Picture by Getty Images
Georgia Amoore celebrates Virginia Tech's win over Duke University. Picture by Getty Images

On Friday night in Dallas, Ballarat Miners product Georgia Amoore will be about to line up in the biggest basketball game of her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.