A YOUNG Ballarat Miners women's team will take to Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night, but it's a squad which has been around long enough to have everything in gear to pick up a victory.
Head Coach Rob Baker heads into his first game as the senior mentor and will be looking to a bunch of women he has coached all the way through juniors to lead the way on the court.
While they are still mostly young, the likes of Millie Cracknell, Jemma Amoore, Annie Collins and Milly Sharp will form the nucleus of the team for the season.
Cracknell said with a few years of experience together, the time was now for the youngsters to step up and show what they are capable of.
"We've had such a big pre-season this year and we feel like we're ready for round one. We're so excited about this week," she said.
"We've hit another high this week. Our intensity has really picked up, we know this is the week we need to hit the court running and start our season on a high.
"The local girls are all such a tight bunch. We know we play better together because we know each other's game. Everyone that comes in, we're all like family, Bakes' is really strong on team bonding, we feel like we know each other well to go out there and win as a team."
It won't be completely young with fans to get their first glimpse of highly-rated import Emma Karamovic while Kristy Rinaldi is also suiting up again. The club is also hoping to announce at least two more players in coming weeks.
The Miners women will hit the court at the slightly earlier time than usual of 5.30pm.
