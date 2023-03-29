Ballarat Grammar drama students will perform their first theatrical play of 2023 this week.
Since the start of term one, the group of 28 students have been preparing to perform the Michael Gow play Away.
The Australian play has been a staple of VCE/HSC English and literature study lists since it was first performed in 1986.
Ballarat Grammar head of drama Elena Sabellico said senior students were involved in designing and co-directing the play, and the sound and lighting.
They have found vintage costumes of the time the play is set.
"These are students who are usually involved in theatrical performance but we have new kids coming on board all the time," Ms Sabellico said.
"Our program is substantial and new students get to hear about the culture of school involvement."
Away tells the story of three internally conflicted families holidaying on the coast for Christmas in 1968.
Ms Sabellico said audiences would see a tragicomedy with undertones of seriousness, and a wonderful array of characters.
"There are comedies in there to enlighten the seriousness of the piece. This is a very entertaining piece but it's an Australian classic," she said.
Away will be held at Ballarat Grammar's newly refurbished drama centre on March 31 and April 1. It is open to the public and tickets can be purchased via www.humanitix.com/au
SYNOPSIS
Set in late-1960s Australia, three families embark on life-changing vacations in Michael Gow's classic play, Away. Gwen is determined to have a perfect holiday with her husband, Jim, and daughter, Meg, driving them--and herself--crazy as she worries about Meg's increasing independence. Harry and Vic want to share a happy memory with their son, Tom, who is dying of leukemia; though his parents have tried to keep his terminal diagnosis a secret, Tom already knows the truth of his fate. Roy's marriage is near to collapsing as his wife, Coral, loses herself to inconsolable grief in the wake of their son's death in the Vietnam War. Though each family sets out for a different destination, they are all thrown together after a torrential storm brings them to the same beach on the Gold Coast. They confront grief, loss, and letting go as each struggles towards reconciliation, acceptance, and eventual healing.
