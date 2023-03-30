Queensland-based provider for Meals on Wheels in Ballarat

Ballarat's council will continue its withdrawal from the aged care home services sector with the transfer of the Meals on Wheels program to a new operator.
The City of Ballarat will cease delivering the Meals on Wheels service from July 1, 2023 when a new service provider Queensland Meals on Wheels has been contracted to take over under a federal government pilot program.
This follows multiple councils in the region withdrawing from aged care home support services following more stringent federal legislation.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement the understanding was that the organisation would be setting up a division in Ballarat, intending to trade as Meals on Wheels Ballarat.
"They want to embrace this new Ballarat service and establish themselves here locally, which is a fantastic result for all clients of Meals on Wheels," the statement read.
"This pilot program is about a large-scale entity that specialises in this area of service delivery wanting to contribute to the Ballarat community. They want to engage our current pool of Meals on Wheels volunteers to stay involved in the program and help make the transition as seamless as possible."
In November last year, City of Ballarat councillors voted to cease providing its Commonwealth Home Support Program from June 30, 2023.
IN THE NEWS
However its Regional Assessment Service, which runs in conjunction with the CHSP and is provided through the City of Ballarat by the state government, would continue to deliver this program to an extended date of June 2024.
Last year council also endorsed a new City of Ballarat-funded Ageing Well service model to commence operation from July 1, 2023 that it aims to provide social support, community transport and other active ageing services to reduce social isolation and improve health and wellbeing.
Council has previously overseen the preparation and delivery of more than 1200 meals each week.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.