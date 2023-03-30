The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Queensland-based provider for Meals on Wheels in Ballarat

Updated March 30 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meals on Wheels rolls out in Ballarat. File photo
Meals on Wheels rolls out in Ballarat. File photo

Ballarat's council will continue its withdrawal from the aged care home services sector with the transfer of the Meals on Wheels program to a new operator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.