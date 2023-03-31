The Courier
Nature Notes: Freckled ducks return to Lake Wendouree

By Roger Thomas
April 1 2023 - 10:00am
The freckled duck is an endangered species and was unknown at Lake Wendouree until 1990. Picture by Ed Dunens
A few freckled ducks have returned to Lake Wendouree after an absence of 19 months. They left the lake in spring 2021, at the time inland Australia was receiving heavy rains.

