A few freckled ducks have returned to Lake Wendouree after an absence of 19 months. They left the lake in spring 2021, at the time inland Australia was receiving heavy rains.
They probably left us to breed in the recently-flooded wetlands.
The first return sighting for the lake was a single bird on March 21, with two seen by another observer five days later. The two birds were adult males, with red at the base of the bill.
Freckled ducks were spotted at Werribee only a week or so before the Ballarat birds appeared. They had been absent from there for a similar period.
The recent reports might indicate that the rare freckled duck will once again become a regularly-occurring bird at Lake Wendouree. Its presence will be welcomed by bird-observers and others.
The accompanying photo shows the bird's three distinctive features - uniform brown freckled plumage, scooped bill, and small peak on the back of the head.
The freckled duck was unknown at Lake Wendouree until 1990. Numbers have varied since then, and sometimes it has been absent altogether, so its status is unpredictable. Its presence here is probably related to conditions in inland regions, with fewer here when inland swamps are full.
The species is officially classified as endangered in Victoria. Other recent sightings at the lake include pink-eared ducks, darter, whiskered terns and great egret. Grey teals have increased lately, and a few hoary-headed grebes have returned.
A new brood of cygnets has just appeared in the North Gardens Wetlands. The same parents hatched an even later unseasonal brood at the same place last year.
A little autumn rain has resulted in the appearance of a few species of fungi. One of them, the "spectacular rustgill" (Gymnopilus junonius), actually appeared a week or more before the rain. Its appearance - in a clump of a dozen or more - is at the base of a red gum.
A second species noticed recently is the unflatteringly-named "ugly milk-cap" (Lacatarius turpis). Its cap is rather dirty-looking. This fungus grows close to birch trees.
A third is dyer's mazegill (Phaeolus schweinitzii), appearing as young yellowish ground-hugging bodies (rather than mushrooms) underneath a large pine on the shore at Lake Wendouree. This one is always associated with pines. Its current custard-yellow colour will age to furry brown as the season progresses.
Many fungi grow in association with certain host trees. In some cases, the knowledge of the host can aid identification.
The rustgill fungus is a native, whereas the other two fungi are introduced.
What sort of berries are these? They come from a tree at Mt Cole. A leaf of the tree is in the photo. T.B., Black Hill.
Your tree is austral mulberry, a shrub or small tree growing up to four or five metres tall. Although it has mulberry in its name, austral mulberry is not in the same family as the common mulberry tree.
Despite their appearance, the yellow berries are not edible, but crushed berries have in the past been used as a topical ointment for cuts and stings.
The plant can have a few trunks, or just one. The slightly-toothed leaves are an attractive rich green.
It grows in damp forests, often along shaded creeks and gullies. As well as at Mt Cole, it grows in the Wombat Forest.
Austral mulberry plants are either male or female, with only the females producing the fruit.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.