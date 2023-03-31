Heritage listing for 'historically significant' pothole

A "historically significant" pothole on Eureka Street has been approved for Victoria's Heritage Register.
The pothole, believed to date to the 1860s, is one of several across the city that have never been filled in.
Heritage advocates have long fought to preserve the pothole, which sits in the middle of the road and has claimed decades worth of tyres.
The pothole will be the star of a new tourism campaign, in time for the Ballarat Heritage Festival, focusing on the city's underground riches.
It's understood that as part of heritage permit requirements, fences are being erected to secure the pothole's future - early designs include wooden gates similar to the replica swing gates that once sat on Lydiard Street's level crossing.
The pothole's extensive history includes being the cause of Ballarat's first horse-and-buggy crash in 1894, and being decorated with Christmas lights between 1983 and 1989.
At several points in its history it was mistaken for a newly opened mineshaft, of which Ballarat has hundreds, but the School of Mines clarified this mistake by declaring it was too deep to be a mine on their existing register.
It was subsequently considered by Ballarat Goldmine, under previous owners, as a new approach to the Eureka Anticline but the plans was abandoned when the costs of pumping water from the shaft proved too costly.
Council's new infrastructure director, Zander Rhodes, compared it to the Grand Canyon.
"It's nothing like the Grand Canyon," he told The Courier.
"But it was a great place for the Yankees to hide during the Eureka Stockade, which is believe to have taken place very close to here.
"They nicknamed it the Eureka bathtub."
Residents welcomed the news, telling The Courier they were glad council was finally taking heritage seriously, as did the city's tyre repair mechanics.
Meanwhile, Ballarat mayor Wes Dudeson said he looked forward to generations of visitors enjoying the pothole.
It's expected Eureka Street will close to begin heritage restoration works on the pothole from April 1.
