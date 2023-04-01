The time is right to get our waste sorted, mayor says | OPINION

It may be the first of April but it's no joke that less than one week remains for you to have your say on the future of the municipality's kerbside waste and glass collections.
On 8 March, I was excited to launch a conversation with our community on the future of our municipality's collections through the Kerbside Transition Options Paper.
As of this week, more than 4,800 residents, or 9 per cent of households across the municipality, have completed our short survey. The City of Ballarat is committed to achieving a brighter, more sustainable future for how we manage our waste.
Waste is one of our biggest costs financially and also environmentally. We can no longer continue to send so much waste to landfill. We need to improve our recycling and reduce the amount of waste being buried in a giant cell in the ground. It's time we think differently about waste. More of our waste - particularly garden organics and food waste - must be repurposed.
In line with State Government changes, Victorians will soon be sorting their household waste and recycling into four streams. All local government areas, including the City of Ballarat, will transition to a new glass service and a new food organics and garden organics (FOGO) service.
The Kerbside Transition Options Paper was developed using community feedback from a survey conducted late last year, which received 2,176 responses.
Through the survey, you told us the top two priorities for the City of Ballarat to consider in the development of the new kerbside service are, firstly, to maximise recycling and the environmental benefits (61 per cent of respondents) and, secondly, to choose the most cost-effective option (19 per cent of respondents).
The survey found an overwhelming 95 per cent of respondents said they were passionate or supportive of recycling and the environment. More than 77 per cent of respondents said they were likely to use a FOGO kerbside service and 84 per cent said they would prefer a new kerbside bin for glass collection.
Based on this feedback, the Kerbside Transition Options Paper presents three options for future household waste and food organics and garden organics (FOGO) collections. These options include a fortnightly FOGO and weekly household waste collection, or weekly FOGO and fortnightly household waste collection, or a weekly FOGO and weekly household waste.
The new FOGO collection is a vital asset in our goal to reduce waste going to landfill. Food waste makes up to 42 per cent of our household waste, adding up to an estimated 10,000 tonnes of food that we throw out every year - which all ends up in landfill.
FOGO includes fruit and vegetable scraps, meat, bones, seafood and eggshells. Collecting FOGO through our kerbside collections is one of the most simple and effective things we can do for the environment.
Under the FOGO service, you will be able to add food organics to your FOGO (light green lid) bin. Your food organics will then be recycled and turned into new products, like compost. Based on community feedback, we also have two options for a glass recycling kerbside collection service. These include a monthly glass collection or a fortnightly glass collection.
Under this service, you will receive a new purple-lid bin for your kerbside glass collection. This means you will no longer need to take your glass to one of nine Pass on Glass skip bin locations across Ballarat.
While our Pass on Glass system has received a high up-take from our community, this new service will assist those who have been unable to travel to and use the Pass on Glass bins. With the introduction of the purple lid bin glass collection service, it's estimated an extra 250 tonnes of our glass will be recycled into new glass bottles. Now, we encourage you to have your say on how often we collect your bins.
Information to explain what you need to know about each of the options was recently mailed to every household across the municipality.
If you require more information, you can read the Kerbside Transition Options Paper online at mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au. Residents who prefer to read a paper version can view a hard copy at City of Ballarat sites, including Customer Service and Ballarat Libraries. A survey is now available online at mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au. Alternatively, you can pick up a paper copy of the survey at City of Ballarat sites or provide your feedback via post.
You will also be able to have your say at City of Ballarat stalls located at the Bridge Market at the Bridge Mall from 9am-1pm or at the Buninyong Village Autumn Market from 2-6pm - today, Saturday, April 1. The survey closes at 5pm this Thursday, 6 April.
Feedback from our community on the options will be considered in the development of the Kerbside Transition Plan, which will be presented to Council later this year. The plan will include the results of the survey as well as a proposed timeline for implementation of the new kerbside waste and glass collections.
I believe the State Government's changes to waste and recycling are a fantastic opportunity for our municipality to rethink our approach to waste. There's still time so I encourage you, if you haven't already, to have your say on how often your waste and glass recycling is collected.
There's never been a better time to get our waste sorted.
Cr Des Hudson, Mayor, City of Ballarat
