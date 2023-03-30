Students from Federation University's third year performing arts company have been putting the finishing touches on their new thought-provoking original theatre production.
The students have created Exquisite Corpse 3.0 drawing inspiration from The Uluru Statement of the Heart and themes from the ancient Persian text The Conference of the Birds.
Students were given the two prompts late last year and have spent the first weeks of the final year of their course creating and refining their creative responses.
"There are two acts, with around 18 people in each cast, and we have been creating scenes, monologue, and movement pieces going through each of the seven valleys in The Conference of the Birds," said student Morgan McDermott.
"We've been given five weeks to be able to explore the themes, come up with our own creative and we open on Friday night."
The Exquisite Corpse method of artistic collaboration was adapted from the historic game of the same name where participants took turns committing a creative idea or theme to paper, before folding the paper to conceal their contribution and passing it to the next player for further contribution. This method has since been adopted by artists as a way of creatively collaboration.
It is the third annual production from Federation University's Arts Academy drawing on this method.
Ms McDermott said it was going to "feel amazing" to perform the work in front of an audience. "It feels good to finally, after all this hard work, to finally stand on the stage and the moment we get an audience in it's going to feel spectacular."
The two, one-hour acts of imaginative and thought-provoking theatre combine elements of text, cabaret, music, and movement.
Production designer Gus Power was given the same brief as the students to create sets, costumes, lighting and more for the production.
His brief was to create a landscape or dreamscape from the prompts, and with an interest in recycling and a surrealist abstract flair he's excited to see the whole production come together.
"To me, the whole Exquisite Corpse is an experiment about trying to unlock the subconscious, unconscious mind
'I'm quite interested in recycling and being conscious of the amount of money that can go in to art that then sits in someone's wardrobe so I've been aware of using materials we already have in our stock, or I know other theatre companies have, and trying to be creative with what we already have."
Musical director Shauntai Sherree said working with the third-year students had been an incredible experience.
"I am inspired by their passion, respect and support towards each other and their commitment and dedication to creating something special and memorable for this year's Exquisite Corpse production," she said.
Exquisite Corpse 3.0 is at Helen Macpherson Smith Theatre from Friday March 31 to Wednesday April 5. Tickets from eventbrite.com.au.
