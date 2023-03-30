The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Federation University Arts Academy students perform Exquisite Corpse 3.0 at Helen Macpherson Smith Theatre

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 30 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilly Betts, Jasmine Harvey and Ebony Rowe in Federation University Arts Academy's production of Exquisite Corpse 3.0. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Lilly Betts, Jasmine Harvey and Ebony Rowe in Federation University Arts Academy's production of Exquisite Corpse 3.0. Pictures by Adam Trafford

Students from Federation University's third year performing arts company have been putting the finishing touches on their new thought-provoking original theatre production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.