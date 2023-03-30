Notorious pedophile and Ballarat Diocese priest Gerald Ridsdale will plead guilty to a new set of charges alleging he indecently assaulted a boy in the late 1980s.
Ridsdale was phoned into the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where lawyer Prue Healy revealed the former priest intended to plead guilty to his latest set of charges.
The 89-year-old is facing one charge over an allegation he indecently touched the child at St Brigid's College in Horsham between July 1987 and May 1988.
The matter was booked in for a plea hearing on June 22.
Ridsdale, who has been in prison since 1993 was formerly found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of boys during his time as a priest in Victoria's western district.
