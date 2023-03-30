The Courier
Siena Catholic Primary School students painting poppies for ANZAC day

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 30 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 7:00pm
Siena Catholic Primary School students Gautham and Pippa with their painted poppies. Picture by Adam Trafford
Students at Siena Catholic Primary School have been busy painting as part of a new outdoor art installation in Lucas to honour the ANZACs.

