Students at Siena Catholic Primary School have been busy painting as part of a new outdoor art installation in Lucas to honour the ANZACs.
The project will see 1000 wooden poppies painted red by the children at the school, and planted around the Avenue of Honour and adjoining fields in time for ANZAC Day.
Several Ballarat businesses have gotten on board with the art installation, with Integra Group providing the vacant land in Lucas to plant the poppies, and Haymes providing the red paint required to make the display.
Siena Catholic Primary School deputy principal Danielle Wilson said creating the poppies offered a good opportunity to educate the children on the history of the ANZACs.
"Through the art classes, the children as they are painting poppies are learning about the history and significance of ANZAC day," she said.
"Understanding how we celebrate and commemorate an event in history. They are doing some history as they are painting poppies, so it is a nice learning opportunity.
"I think because they are our next generation it is really important to instill them with the knowledge and understanding of the sacrifice that has been made. I think that is a key part of the learning here at Siena."
Each of the poppies, supplied by Integra, is made from recycled wood.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.