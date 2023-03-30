Modern solid office | Commercial property

This is a rare opportunity to purchase and invest in a modern central office in Ballarat's central business district.
It is currently leased until November 30, 2024 to The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Group as their regional office, with an income of $140,000 per annum and the tenant paying all usual outgoings.
There may be the opportunity to occupy the property after the lease has expired, or retain the tenant if they renew.
The property comprises of a build area of 532 square metres, with a ground floor reception area of 130 square metres (approx.) and a first floor mezzanine office of 402 square metres (approx.).
There is kitchen and bathroom amenities and onsite secure undercover parking for 10 cars.
The building has a frontage of approximately 31 metres to Chancery Lane and is Zoned Commercial 1.
Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
