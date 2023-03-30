The Courier
6 Chancery Lane, Ballarat Central

By Commercial Property
March 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Modern solid office | Commercial property
  • 6 Chancery Lane, Ballarat Central
  • 532 square metres
  • Expressions of interest close April 21 at 5pm
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: David Wright on 0418 518 353 or Andrew Lewis on 0418 508 908
  • Inspect: By appointment

This is a rare opportunity to purchase and invest in a modern central office in Ballarat's central business district.

