Ballarat will unite for International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday.
Community leader Markus Middling said he had watched many changes occur in the community over the past decade - most for the better.
"It's apples and oranges to what it used to be," he told The Courier.
"Currently it's not perfect but it's so much better than it was."
Mr Middling said the day was about acknowledging trans people and bringing positive attention in the community.
He said he first came out socially 12 years ago to a group of friends.
"It's nice to get a little bit of trans joy once in a while," Mr Middling said.
"[It] just gradually progressed and I got more confident and started telling my parents and then I started my legal journey."
There are a few resources and community groups for the LGBTIQA+ community in Ballarat - including The Y Ballarat.
Youth impact lead Asha Buckmaster said trans and gender diverse young people were at greater risk of poor mental health outcomes.
"Visibility and recognition assists in breaking down stigma and increasing a sense of belonging, which is imperative to positive mental health," she said.
The Y Ballarat supports young people via school-based pride groups.
Mrs Buckmaster said this came about because of feedback from young people who said "they felt disconnected from the LGBTIQA+ community locally".
She said young people "often lacked real life, positive, safe role models" outside of the media and social media.
Another community that continues to create safe spaces for all in Ballarat is Rainbow Coffee.
Organiser Cheryl Szollosi said they had been settling into their new home at Lily's Cafe in the Eureka Centre.
She said there had been "a lot of rubbish" in the media over the past week and while it has been hard, it has also brought out support in the community.
"Everyone is welcome, no matter where they are on the rainbow."
There will be a flag-raising opposite Town Hall on Friday afternoon.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was important to follow-up on the council's inclusion strategy with actions.
"We have a role to play in everyone feeling welcome, safe and valued as community members of our great city," he said.
There are many resources that can help people who are looking to support the LGBTIQA+ community.
These include Minus18, Zoe Bell Gender Collective and Transgender Victoria.
Locally there is LaNCE TV, Tiny Pride and Pride in Place which offers help for people struggling with housing insecurity for homelessness.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
