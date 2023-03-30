The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat communities come together for Transgender Day of Visibility

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated March 31 2023 - 7:22am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trans community leader Markus Middling, attendees at Rainbow Coffee and organiser Cheryl Szollosi. Pictures supplied.
Trans community leader Markus Middling, attendees at Rainbow Coffee and organiser Cheryl Szollosi. Pictures supplied.

Ballarat will unite for International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.