Stunning contemporary home | House of the Week

Considered design can be a gamechanger for a modern family, epitomised in this stunning four bedroom home that's new to the market.
"It has a really thoughtfully designed floorplan that gives the owner some flexibility, with separate areas that can be shut off," says David Morrison from Ballarat Real Estate.
At a time when working from home is the new norm and growing kids want their space, such attention to detail is pivotal.
Located in the popular Lucas Platinum Estate, the house is approximately a year old and was custom-built to the highest standards by its owner, renowned local builder Hayden Bromley.
Space, light and luxuriously bespoke appointments dominate every corner of the contemporary residence, the sublime open-plan living environment enhanced by stunning four metre high ceilings and engineered oak timber flooring.
Handcrafted by Bromley, David Morrison describes the kitchen as a real masterpiece, eloquently customised with timber cladding detail, bespoke brushed brass fittings, stone benchtops, a breakfast bar, butler's pantry and high-end joinery.
The main bedroom suite is luxuriously spacious, with a walk-in robe that's to-die-for and an ensuite designed with sophistication and functionality in mind. The remaining three bedrooms are generously sized and have plenty of built-in wardrobe space.
As well as the kid's bedrooms at the rear of the property, there's a rumpus or second living area, and a custom-built office that can be conveniently closed off from the main living zone.
The home is further enhanced by an impressive oversized triple garage/workshop that is connected to the home by a well-designed mudroom.
From the main living space, the family can spill outside onto the large undercover alfresco area, and enjoy the open, low maintenance gardens and fun cubby house.
Other highlights include a spacious and functional laundry, slab heating throughout, ceiling fans, a split system air conditioner, and high quality fittings and fixtures.
Set on a 712 square metre (approx.) allotment, you'll need to be quick to inspect this one-of-a-kind, designer family home. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange your own private inspection.
