UPDATE: Man stuck 4m up tree was geocaching

UPDATE Friday 7.15am:
Police said the patient at Redbank was a 65-year-old St Kilda man.
Officers said he was geo-caching when the accident happened on Wednesday.
EARLIER:
A man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after hanging for hours by his feet in a tree at Redbank, west of Dunolly.
Police said they believed the man may have fallen out of a harness and had been suspended upside down overnight.
A passer-by came across the man at about 11.25am on Thursday and alerted authorities.
Emergency services called to Teddington Rd in Redbank found him hanging upside down.
Ambulance Victoria said the man had been taken to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.
Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening - it's understood a Ballarat-based Fire Rescue Victoria ladder platform was called in for the rescue.
On Wednesday afternoon the Alfred Hospital reported the patient was in a stable condition.
