A new medical centre has been proposed in a residential area with a plan to provide a general practitioner seven days a week.
A planning application to use an existing building at 204-206 Windermere Street South, Ballarat Central, as the medical clinic is being advertised with the City of Ballarat.
The building was previously used as a Brace Education and Training facility, which closed in 2020 after more than 45 years in business.
The commercial property is currently listed for sale through Ballarat Real Estate at a price between $1.5 and $1.6 million.
Ballarat Family Medical Centre, located opposite the Ballarat Base Hospital, has prepared a business plan for the new medical centre.
The plan states the new centre would open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm, Saturday from 12pm to 5pm, and Sunday 9am to 5pm.
Three general practitioners would be available from Monday to Friday and one on Saturday and Sunday. About four patients per hour would access the centre.
Planning documents states the property is "located conveniently so establishing a medical centre won`t affect the living of the local residents".
"The premises have few onsite parking to be used by the staff and because we are only a small medical centre, there won`t be high numbers of patients coming to the centre at a time, ensuring car parking areas are sufficient and are unlikely to cause extra traffic volume to this residential area," the document says.
"The adjoining premises are also very large and currently used for commercial purposes, therefore we would like to believe that establishing our medical centre in this area won't affect neighborhood in a negative way."
A traffic and parking assessment states "the level of traffic generation will not adversely affect the surrounding road network nor adjacent land uses, particularly the education facility."
There is no on-site parking available but Windermere Street provides on-street parking on both sides of the road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A rear wearhouse, accessed by Buccaneer Place, would accommodate three car parking spaces for the general practitioners.
To submit a response to the planning application, go to https://eservices.ballarat.vic.gov.au/
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.