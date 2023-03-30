The Courier
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Preview

Talent League: Greater Western Victoria Rebels hoping to go back-to-back

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 30 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Rentsch following the Rebels win over Bendigo.
Jessica Rentsch following the Rebels win over Bendigo.

A trip to Kilsyth Recreation Reserve awaits the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls, who match-up against Gippsland Power on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.