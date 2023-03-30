A trip to Kilsyth Recreation Reserve awaits the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls, who match-up against Gippsland Power on Sunday.
It follows their first win under new coach Sally Riley on Saturday against Bendigo.
"It was a really great atmosphere at Mars on Saturday with all four teams playing on the same day," Riley said.
"I was really proud of the girls efforts, they all worked really hard and took on the feedback from round one.
"We looked at the vision and started to apply those key principals in more of a team sense, which was so pleasing to see."
Riley said the Girls were really looking forward to the Gippsland clash.
Rebels Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said it was set to be a busy week for the Girls.
"The girls are really concentrating on recovery as we are fully aware that we have two games in the next five days," Brown said.
"We have Gippsland on Sunday and then a big Easter Thursday clash at CE Brown Reserve against the Geelong Falcons."
Lake Wendouree junior Claire Mahony will be making her senior debut for the Rebels.
Gippsland heads into the contest with the Rebels following a 45-point defeat to the GWS GIANTS.
The Power failed to kick a goal in the 0.2 (2) to 6.11 (47) loss, their first match of the Talent League season.
The Rebels Girls' clash with Gippsland kicks off at noon on Sunday at Kilsyth Recreation Reserve.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels will be hoping to make it two-in-a-row when they welcome Sydney for round two of the Talent League season.
The Rebels blooded eight debutants in the round one win over Bendigo, in which the Boys led from start to finish.
Head coach David Loader was glad to start the season 1-0, as he turns his attention to Saturday.
"Across the day we were so strong in all areas of the ground and we look forward to the side this week bringing the same pressure," Loader said.
The Rebels host Sydney at Marty Busch Reserve at 11am on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
