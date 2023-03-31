So is the city doing enough on potholes? | LETTERS

By the time Australia could have nuclear submarines fully crewed and cruising the shipping lanes of the South China seas, Xi Jinping would be 92. Long before that time, if indeed the Chinese leadership decided to do so, they would have moved to encompass Taiwan and provoked a showdown with the United States. As we have recently seen in Afghanistan and the Ukraine, the United States will quickly retreat to their own shores when faced with an insurmountable foe and focus on fortress USA. Even before that time, if Donald Trump was to be re-elected, he might well be expected to cast the AUKUS deal aside as a threat to state secrets. At times like these it is tempting to imagine that there is classified information which justifies provoking conflict and expenditure on this scale, but in practice such secrecy would be impossible to justify. So we are faced with a proposal to spend an obscene amount of money while repositioning our largest trading partner as our enemy on the basis of groundless fear for a usefulness that is impossible to imagine.