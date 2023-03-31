The Courier
Letters to the Editor: Is council doing enough on potholes?

April 1 2023 - 9:00am
So is the city doing enough on potholes? | LETTERS
Increased spending on active transport infrastructure, including separated cycling infrastructure, can greatly benefit Ballarat. Our city's high level of car dependency calls for prioritizing other modes of transportation to create a more sustainable and livable city for everyone.

Local News

