So is the city doing enough on potholes? | LETTERS

Increased spending on active transport infrastructure, including separated cycling infrastructure, can greatly benefit Ballarat. Our city's high level of car dependency calls for prioritizing other modes of transportation to create a more sustainable and livable city for everyone.
Cycling infrastructure can improve public health by reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. It can also boost the local economy by increasing foot traffic and sales for businesses, and attracting more tourism and new residents.
Separated cycling infrastructure can improve road safety for all users, particularly children, women, and the elderly. By separating cyclists from motor vehicle traffic, we can reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.
Investing in active transport aligns with global efforts to combat climate change. Encouraging more people to cycle or walk instead of drive can greatly reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.
In conclusion, investing in active transport infrastructure can bring a range of benefits to our city, including improved public health, a stronger local economy, and a more sustainable future. I urge our local government to prioritize active transport in their future planning and budgeting, ensuring that everyone in our community can benefit from a more sustainable and livable city.
Tony Goodfellow, Ballarat.
I am writing to express my concerns about the Parks Victoria closing trails in Woowookarung Regional Park.
This is having a devastating effect on many users of the park. We are mountain bike riders and use the park for:
- Social rides
- Kids' mountain bike coaching
- Dirt Girls riding group
The park provides a safe, tiered approach to learning that supports beginners through to national champions who all use the park on a regular basis. Since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, it has become a sanctuary for people to support physical and mental health.
The community has not been properly consulted on this matter, and the concerns of the mountain bike community appear to have been completely disregarded.
Only 112 park users participated in the consultation which is an extremely small sample size on which to base actions of this magnitude. We have a petition with 250 supporters - the key themes being:
- Stop any actions to close important community trails in WRP
- Develop a detailed trail master plan in the park in line with the Strategic Directions Plans (2018) for WRP and in consultation with the community
- Source funding and implement the plan as agreed
- Work with the community to develop a trail closure plan for the whole of WRP and then implement this
We are losing an amazing opportunity and asset to Ballarat and it really heartbreaking.
Peter Donohue, Canadian.
My wife and I are from England and have spent the past five weeks seeing our daughter who works in Melbourne and touring Victoria. It is now the eve of our departure and I wanted to express our heartfelt thanks to the people of Ballarat for their many kindnesses. Let me explain why.
We had been having a wonderful time travelling along the Great Ocean Road and hiking in the Otways. We had got as far as Nelson and had just headed north to the Grampians when, in the middle of the night, my wife developed severe stomach pains that eventually led to an emergency admission and subsequent operation at Ballarat Hospital. She was there for a week and received exemplary care from their dedicated staff. Meanwhile I stayed in a motel near Sovereign Hill. Everyone I met during that difficult week could not have been more kind or sympathetic. From the house-keeping and reception staff at the motel, to the lady at the leisure centre who was kind enough to ask after my wife on the second time I visited, literally everyone I met in Ballarat was concerned and thoughtful. Happily my wife is now on the mend.
So what will we end up remembering from this fateful trip to Australia? Before we came we had been surprised to read that Australians have one of the largest carbon footprints in the world, and I will admit that we have been shocked by so many enormous cars on the roads. People here don't seem to feel the same sense of urgency that Europeans have about climate change. We will of course remember my wife's illness. We will remember the amazingly beautiful Australian countryside, the wildlife, and the gentle beauty of the scruffy but ever-changing gum trees.
But, more than anything, we will remember the kind hearts and thoughtfulness of the people of Ballarat. Thank you so much.
James and Harriet Brennan, Bristol, UK
A letter in Saturday's Courier referred to the recent IPCC as making 'fearmongering predictions.' The writer quoted selectively from temperature records concluding that "Ballarat is actually getting colder." What prompts anyone to write such a wilfully misleading letter? The Bureau of Meteorology report on January 2022 states that Ballarat Aerodrome, Cape Otway Lighthouse and Maryborough had their highest January mean daily minimum temperature since 1908." A BOM graph of yearly average temperatures clearly shows that Australia is warming rapidly - although the average temperature over 2022 may have been below that of the immediately preceding years it still was .5 of a degree higher than the long term average. This clearly refutes the line that 'Ballarat is getting colder'!
Anyone who follows the share market knows daily values fluctuate, sometimes wildly, but trends over longer terms are most important. The long term trend on temperatures is absolutely clear; the world as a whole is warming at an alarming rate. some areas may experience temporary cold snaps, while other places experience periods of extreme heat waves - but the overall rise in temperature will continue and likely increase its rate of growth as such things as the melting of the Siberian tundra release large amounts of methane, and carbon sinks like the Amazon forest become stressed and start to die off. The IPCC report highlighted the urgent need for action to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses which we are putting into the atmosphere.
Stuart Kelly, Ballarat.
I thank Ballarat Council for the recent road resurfacing and repair works carried out, but the question remains, is it enough?
I congratulate Ballarat Council's Media team in trying to convince the residents of Ballarat that they are now completely on top of the pothole problem. In actual fact, they are not.
When you drive around Ballarat, I suggest that you look closely at how badly cracked our road pavements are.
Potholes are the outcome, not the cause of poor road maintenance and renewal. All cracked road parents, with sufficient water and traffic, will eventually result in the development of potholes. It is the cracked and deformed road pavements that we need to address, before the potholes develop and cause damage and result in the need for extra funds to repair.
Please, when driving, look at how cracked and deformed our road pavements are and recognise our future potholes when water is added.
Greg Stewart, Sebastopol
By the time Australia could have nuclear submarines fully crewed and cruising the shipping lanes of the South China seas, Xi Jinping would be 92. Long before that time, if indeed the Chinese leadership decided to do so, they would have moved to encompass Taiwan and provoked a showdown with the United States. As we have recently seen in Afghanistan and the Ukraine, the United States will quickly retreat to their own shores when faced with an insurmountable foe and focus on fortress USA. Even before that time, if Donald Trump was to be re-elected, he might well be expected to cast the AUKUS deal aside as a threat to state secrets. At times like these it is tempting to imagine that there is classified information which justifies provoking conflict and expenditure on this scale, but in practice such secrecy would be impossible to justify. So we are faced with a proposal to spend an obscene amount of money while repositioning our largest trading partner as our enemy on the basis of groundless fear for a usefulness that is impossible to imagine.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes
I strongly think that the gates should be returned even if they are sliding, which is a good idea, they bring many tourists and are at the doorstep if you're catching a train to Ballarat.
They show a lot of history of our city and are precious. Having them slide would be safer for trains but if they swing that would be the point and show that they are "swing gates" I think it would be good if they were added back permanently or even temporarily for Ballarat heritage weekend, it would be even cool if they could be hand controlled for heritage weekend in upcoming years showing how Ballarat station once was.
If they can't be put back they need to stay at the stations at least even if they are used for example at the Goods Shed events hall where they could be displayed and used (for tourists or other things such as a doorway in there.
I think if we are voting online it doesn't give people a choice without technology. One weekend they should be displayed at Ballarat station with a voting stall for people that live here and that are visiting.
A gate was made replica after the accident up north to replace the damaged one. That could be used to open the crossing sooner. V/line trains should also go much slower in and out of the station anyways.
Kurt Spokes, Miners Rest
Typical Labor state government. This problem went straight into the too hard basket. The Labor state government is broke. I think the gates should be rebuilt and put back.
Neil Bailey, Delacombe
The gates need to be replaced.They are heritage and are known throughout. I thought that they were going to be replaced. It is typical that it took so long for them to have temporary gates and then have our older style to put back.
Shelley Bosworth, Ballarat.
Why not relocate the gates in the vicinity of the tramways museum at Lake Wendouree with an adjacent sign stating the history of the gates. This is a place where the public can view the gates safely.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton.
Surprise, surprise! The railway gates are not returning. Most people in Ballarat could have predicted that that would happen! Yet another example of the neglect of and disregard for the people of Ballarat.
Joyce Currie, Wendouree.
Instead of swinging gates, why not have sliding gates on tracks instead of the booms? That way there's no danger of the train crashing into them again.
Michael Koswig, Alfredton\
