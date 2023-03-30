Despite a grey and chillier last week to March, Ballarat continues to record low rainfall with the month marking the fourth month in a row of below average rainfall.
March recorded a total of 37.2mm of rain at the official Bureau of Meteorology site at the aerodrome, a quarter les than the long term average of 50.9mm.
This follows the slow recession of a La Nina affect that contributed to Ballarat experiencing it's driest summer in more than five years.
A wet spring, including one of the wettest Octobers on record, and lower temperatures in December may have contributed to the feeling that summer never came to Ballarat.
But the total rainfall for the December to February period was only 68.8mm at the official BOM Ballarat aerodrome site, about half the long term average of 122.4mm.
21.4mm fell in February and 8.6mm in January both below average falls with a total of nine days when any rain fell. With March's fall this brings the Ballarat total to 67.2 mm, a little more than half the average of 124.2 mm
READ MORE:
ENSO data from the BOM indicate the impacts of the pacific temperatures which drive La Nina and El Nino systems have been moving closer to neutral.
The BOM predicts below median rainfall is likely, a 60 to 80 percent chance, for southern and eastern areas of Victoria, New South Wales east of the Great Dividing Range for March to May 2023.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.