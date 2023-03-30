The Courier
Ballarat rainfall still down despite cooler weather

Updated March 31 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 7:50am
Storm clouds roll over Ballarat on March 23. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Storm clouds roll over Ballarat on March 23. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Despite a grey and chillier last week to March, Ballarat continues to record low rainfall with the month marking the fourth month in a row of below average rainfall.

