Police are investigating the cause of "multiple fires" in a home in Daylesford on Thursday - including a smouldering pile of clothes.
The CFA said the incident was initially reported as a structure fire at 3.41pm on Thursday.
Firefighters entered the East Street home using breathing gear, finding several fires inside - and no occupants.
The CFA said the incident was under control by 4pm and ventilated the property.
It was declared safe at 4.30pm and the scene was handed over to police officers.
A Daylesford pumper and a Hepburn tanker attended, as well as the power and gas companies.
MORE TO COME
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.