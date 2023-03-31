The Courier
Head injuries after Little Bridge Street bus stop fight

Gabrielle Hodson
March 31 2023 - 11:20am
Little Bridge Street, Ballarat Central. Picture by Kate Healy.
A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he was tackled during a fight near Bridge Mall.

