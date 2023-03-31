A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he was tackled during a fight near Bridge Mall.
Ballarat police said two group were involved in what began as a verbal argument around 5.30pm Thursday when a man was tackled to the ground, with his head hitting the footpath.
Officers said the 55-year-old was then taken to the emergency department at Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital).
Ambulance Victoria said he was transported in a serious but stable condition.
Detectives from Ballarat Criminal Investigation Branch are looking into the incident.
It follows other violent incidents at the bus stop, including one this month where a youth was tackled to the ground by police, and ongoing concerns from surrounding businesses.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.