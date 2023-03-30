A bunch of new road rules are now in effect across the state, and they carry some hefty penalties - here's what's happening and how you can avoid a fine.
Beginning March 31, drivers on a full licence will no longer be able to have a phone or other device loose in their car - so don't leave your phone on your lap while you're driving.
You'll be allowed to have a phone in a designated holder mounted to the dash, and you can only touch it for a very short time, like answering or hanging up a phone or changing the music.
Anything more than that, and you'll have to pull over - VicRoads has specifically stated no scrolling or entering text.
If the device isn't mounted, you cannot touch the device or allow it to touch you - unless it's in your pocket - while driving, even if you're passing it to a passenger.
VicRoads notes you can still "connect to your vehicle's Bluetooth and place the device out of sight and reach before you start driving", and use a phone to pay while stationary at a drive-through.
If you've got a smartwatch or other wearable device, you cannot touch it (other than, obviously, wearing it), read anything on it, or "use a function on the device designed to monitor a driver's behaviour or condition".
Learner and P plate drivers are not allowed to touch any device while driving at all, including leaving it in your lap, or use voice controls.
"If you want to operate a portable device in a motor vehicle, you will need to be parked," VicRoads says.
Learner and P plate drivers can touch a mounted device to change the volume or music, or use a vehicle's in-built screen, but that's it.
There are separate rules for professional drivers, like taxi, Uber, or truck drivers, who need to use devices for work.
According to VicRoads, penalties for mobile phone use remain the same under the new rules, and new phone detection cameras will soon be rolled out.
"Illegal use of a mobile phone (or other device) attracts a $555 fine and four (4) demerit points," the website states.
"If the matter is heard at court, the fine for illegal mobile phone/device use can be as much as $1,849.
"Learner and probationary drivers will lose their permit / licence if they accumulate more than four (4) demerit points in a year (compared with a full licence holder who cannot accumulate more than 12 in a 3-year period)."
VicRoads is also introducing new rules for privately-owned e-scooters.
