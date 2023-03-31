Ballarat police are searching for three people who have gone missing.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, they include a teenage girl, a 37-year-old man, and a woman last seen in Morwell.
Taylah, 15, was last seen on Cedric Street, Wendouree about 11pm on Tuesday, March 28.
She was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a Raiders black and white jacket, with white tennis shoes.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age, a medical condition and her disappearance being out of character.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat West Police Station on 5338 9200.
James, 37, was last seen in Ballarat East on March 30.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
Finally, missing woman Sharon was last seen in Morwell on March 17.
She was wearing a red jumper, black shorts and grey runners.
It is believed she may be in the Melbourne CBD, Traralgon, Wendouree or Churchill areas.
Anyone with information on Sharon's whereabouts is urged to contact Traralgon Police Station on 5172 2700.
