Regarded among the first few chefs to implement the plate to paddock ethos, Trentham's du Fermier restaurant founder Annie Smithers hopes her May celebrations continue to emphasise the importance of sustainable food practices.
Having first moved to Trentham in 2012, Ms Smithers hadn't always spotlighted husbandry in the way she has done now, with her first iteration of du Fermier, while equally successful, serving an assortment of menu items, both seasonal and non-seasonal.
"When we first opened the restaurant, we offered breakfast, lunch and dinner and we did cake and coffee. So we covered just about every base," she said.
"It was a very lovely introduction for me to have to the local community. It meant that I could really be embraced by the local community and embrace them but as I got older, we took things away to create a much more sustainable existence for me."
About six years ago du Fermier, which loosely translates to 'from the farmhouse' in Franglais, transitioned from an all encompassing dining offering to an intimate lunch menu served only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
Ms Smithers said the impetus for such a decision was to ensure she was able to provide each ingredient she used the dedication and care it deserved. "Across this time, I've cooked on my own in the kitchen. I've had a helper here or a helper there, but generally, always it's me that cooks your lunch, or your breakfast or your dinner, when we used to do those," she said.
"So I felt it was a better way to showcase the beautiful, fresh fruit and vegetables that we grow at our kitchen garden.
"It also allows me to run a single set menu very much like the European, plat du jour type menus that you find across Europe, whether it be France or Italy or into the Balkans."
Since making the move, the menu has also enabled Ms Smithers to exercise her cooking prowess, forcing her to adapt to seasonal produce to create sumptuous French inspired meals.
"I set out each weekend to construct a menu that will see me through the four lunches, the intent is that it's the same all weekend, but that rarely happens," she said.
"Often by Monday I would have used more of something than I thought so I'll have to change (the menu).
"So it allows me to be really nimble with the choices that I make for what I cook for people so that it's perfectly suited to what I'm picking out of the garden and what the weather conditions on the day are like."
Despite du Fermier's offerings downsizing to a third of what it once served, the French restaurant has become a foodie landmark with many across regional, metro and interstate flocking down to make a visit.
"We have a really lovely clientele that keeps coming back. So whether they're regional people, or their Melbourne people every time they're coming (to Trentham) they'll often come and see us and for me, that is the greatest accolade that anyone can have in a restaurant," Ms Smithers said.
As part of 10 years since du Fermier opened, Ms Smithers will be holding 16 events next month, including tantalising lunches and enriching masterclasses with esteemed farmers discussing regenerative agricultural methods.
"I've invited four of my favorite small scale farmers. So it's my duck farmer, my rooster farmer, my lamb farmer, and my farmer that does our pork and beef for us," she said.
"It'll be a cooking class on how to deal with some of the recipes for those creatures, but the participants will get to ask lots of questions to the farmers and learn how their farming techniques are trying to do the best thing by new new agriculture that is looking at being saving as opposed to destructive.
"Then we'll have a very lovely du Fermier lunch with wine at the end of it. So it's a very convivial, educative day."
These masterclasses will be held each Thursday starting from May 4. The shop will also open as a bar as a one-off on May 6 to pay homage to the previous establishment which was a tavern.
This will also tie in with the end of the town's SpudFest.
To find out more visit https://anniesmithers.com.au/celebrating-ten-years
du Fermier is located at 42 High St, Trentham.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
