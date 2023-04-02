When England's Chris Blackwell was asked where in the world he would like to work, he chose Australia.
Mr Blackwell was in luck because the company he worked for at the time, Ferrero, had a vacancy at its Sydney headquarters.
He spent four years at the company before moving back to his hometown of Newcastle, England, to be close to his father who was unwell at the time.
Mr Blackwell returned to Australia in March to take up the role of plant director at Mars Wrigley's Ballarat factory.
He says he already feels at home in Ballarat.
"I just love the whole culture of Australia. I fell in love with it. I think Ballarat is a fantastic place; the food, the pubs, the culture, the places to visit, the lakes," Mr Blackwell said.
"I just think it's a beautiful place and the people are so friendly."
Hailing from a manufacturing and business background, with previous employment at two chocolate factories, Mr Blackwell is looking forward to leading more than 100 Ballarat factory workers on a 24/7 shift roster.
His new appointment signals an exciting time for Mars Wrigley, a family-owned business, as it continues its commitment and investment in manufacturing in Ballarat.
It invested $25.5 million into its Ballarat factory in 2022, with one focus on switching to paper packaging for some of its chocolate bars.
The Ballarat factory produces a range of well-known Mars products, including Maltesers and M&Ms, and is home to research and development.
Mr Blackwell said his job was to support the teams, including giving direction in relation to the company's strategic vision and looking after quality and safety.
Last week he spent three hours a shift in the factory meeting his workers, some who had been there for six months, others 30 years.
"If I give them guides and tools, they will do a great job and that's why I spend an hour every day in the factory," he said.
"They're good people and my true belief in people is 99 per cent of people want to come to work and do a good job. I really believe that.
"So if we give them the right tools, then they will be happy."
Mr Blackwell said he was ready to work with the changing landscape of the manufacturing industry. He said one of his focuses was employee development growth.
"I think there is always change. One thing I like about the role is there is always going to be change. The world is changing, the dynamics are changing, the logistics are changing, the people are changing," he said.
"I think for me, in Ballarat, is I want to bring a lot of investment, create more jobs, and develop people, coach people.
"Mars does have a good heart and they do things for the right reason and that's why I want to work with them."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.