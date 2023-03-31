A Ballarat history academic has donated a precious time capsule of Tiwi Island culture to traditional owners in the Top End.
On the eve of his 90th birthday, St Patrick's College and University of Ballarat graduate John Morris has taken hundreds of artworks and artefacts out of storage at his Creswick home and delivered them straight into the hands of the creators' descendants.
Mr Morris - who has multiple degrees in anthropology and Indigenous history, including a PhD - amassed the collection while working as a lay missionary on Melville and Bathurst islands north of Darwin in the 1960s.
He meticulously labelled each one - from ornately painted stone axes to intricately woven fishing nets, ceremonial armbands and traditional headdresses - and brought them back to Victoria with him when he retired.
He kept catalogues showing he legitimately purchased the items, along with detailed notes on his observations of Tiwi culture.
As he entered the final chapter of his life, he was determined the collection go where Tiwi people could access and preserve it for generations to come, and so offered it to the Tiwi Land Council.
Mr Morris' Darwin-based friends, historians Peter and Sheila Forrest, travelled to Creswick late last year to help pack the precious cargo and ensure its safe delivery.
They volunteered a week of their time to ensure the collection - worth many hundreds of thousands of dollars - would not be "broken up and sold off to the highest bidder" in the event of Mr Morris' death.
Mr Forrest said the significance of the collection could not be overstated and that it "needed to be held together and go back to the communities where it's most relevant".
"It is a vivid physical record of the Tiwi through a time of radical transition - from traditional to modern times," Mr Forrest said.
"It deserves the best possible presentation and conservation."
The Tiwi Land Council (TLC) is excited to start sharing the collection with younger Tiwi people, many of whom will never have laid eyes on some of the items.
Policy officer Helen Daiya said a carved frilled-neck lizard included amongst the treasures was the first sculpture she'd seen of its kind.
TLC chair Gibson Farmer Illortaminni was overwhelmed with emotion on discovering the sculpture had been made by his grandfather, Jack.
Ms Daiya said many of the techniques used to create the artefacts and particularly the hunting tools had been lost to time.
She was impressed with Mr Morris' attention to recording the stories of the Tiwi people who made each piece, many of which were back in the 1960s considered "everyday" items, with no concept of marketing them as valuable art pieces.
Putting them on display now, the hope is that younger generations will be encouraged to connect with their culture, and tourists too will have a better understanding of that culture over time.
"We're a very proud people and these items are a reinforcement of our cultural heritage and our identity," Ms Daiya said.
"For people that are no longer with us, it's a reminder of their legacy.
"A lot of them were very prominent people in their communities."
Mr Morris supports the recent societal push for collectors to "return things where we can".
He'd been wanting to do so for some time, but as his health declined physically couldn't do it alone.
The TLC hopes Mr Morris' story will inspire others to follow suit.
"It's a great decision he's made," Ms Daiya said.
"He could've kept it private, but given the vastness of the collection and the work he's done to document the history and way of life, I'm really glad he's gone through that self-reflection and now the repatriation."
