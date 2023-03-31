The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Alleged illegal cat breeder busted by RSPCA in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kittens are removed from one of the properties. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Kittens are removed from one of the properties. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Two Ballarat properties have been raided and more than 40 cats rescued during a crackdown on an alleged illegal kitten breeder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.