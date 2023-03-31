Two Ballarat properties have been raided and more than 40 cats rescued during a crackdown on an alleged illegal kitten breeder.
RSPCA officers assisted by police raided the first property, a vacant house on Grevillea Road in Wendouree, at about 8.50am this morning, and were seen taking kittens in animal containers from the property.
A spokesperson from animal welfare advocacy group Oscar's Law, who was at the scene, told The Courier the first property contained about 30 to 40 kittens, who had spent six to 12 weeks inside the house.
They also said it is suspected the kittens have ringworm, or some other form of skin infection, and called the conditions inside of the house "atrocious".
A man, believed to be the owner of the vacant property, arrived at about 11.30am and spoke to officers at the scene.
The second property, a house in Mount Pleasant, was raided at about 12.15pm.
Victoria Police referred enquiries to RSPCA, which has been contacted for further information.
More to come
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.