Retired nurse Pam Taylor was a pioneer in developing an innovative system to keep elderly people living safely alone in their homes.
Her aim was to provide a simple and reliable way to keep people connected to family, friends and emergency assistance when needed.
Most importantly, she wanted to save lives.
Mrs Taylor's idea for a personal alarm call system was developed in 1980 while she was the welfare director at Ballarat's Queen Elizabeth Centre.
She said there was a need for the service after she and another nurse, Margaret Moody, saw patients at the centre who had had falls at home while living on their own, causing serious illnesses.
"I thought if only we could find some way to get an emergency signal to alert family members to come to their aid," Mrs Taylor said.
Her initial investigations showed no other organisations had developed emergency personal assistance technology, so with the Queen Elizabeth Centre engineering department, a system was invented and trialled.
Community health nurse Eithne Farrell wrote the original protocol for the system, known as the Emergency Call System - which later became SafetyLink under Grampians Health - and it was a success from the start.
A new manager, John Russell, joined the team to help with the demand and further develop the service.
The new technology involved the client wearing a pendant with a button which, when pressed, resulted in an alarm being set off at the QE central monitor via the telephone.
There were two separate units at the client's home, one being the pendant and the second a desk top unit, which needed to be pressed daily to ensure the system was working and the client was safe.
Each client had three contacts who was willing to provide help if required, and if none of these were contactable, emergency services were called.
Mrs Taylor said in the first years of the service, she would respond to the alarms and attend client's houses - waking her husband Roy during the night to go with her.
She said it was not surprising the service was a success and grew quickly.
By 1982, 25 people were using the service; by 1985 there were 55 clients and by 1986 it had increased to 100. In 1990, the Department of Health commissioned the ECS to service Victoria.
"There were, however, people who could not afford the ECS so many local organisations, including Rotary clubs, made donations to the QE for the purpose of purchasing units," Mrs Taylor said.
"It's not surprising (the service grew) but to think it started with one little thing and then grew into a mushroom."
SafetyLink, located in Eastwood Street, Ballarat, currently supports thousands of people across Australia, including those in Department of Veterans' Affairs, retirement villages and community groups.
It provides a variety of services, including monitored medical alarms, personal duress alarms and call centre services.
In 2022, it won a contract to service Australia's largest operator of senior living communities, Lendlease, which will see its number of clients increase from 15,000 to 30,000.
SafetyLink commercial operations manager Matthew Wells said the organisation had dramatically grown over the past 43 years. It employs about 45 people.
"We are now one of the leaders in that industry and it all started as a little team out of QEC in 1980," Mr Wells said.
"It says a lot about the small town feel of the customer service that we provide. It's like Ballarat has a warm heart and (our clients) feel that through our service."
Mr Wells said the personal response service led to better health outcomes and saved people's lives.
"The elderly are very prone to falls and when falls happen they can be end-of-life situations in a lot of occasions. We have 500 alarm events every day and from that, there are 40 ambulances called," he said.
"That's potentially 40 lives saved every day."
Mr Wells said during the COVID-19 pandemic, SafetyLink played a role in connecting with people living alone.
"We were talking to more isolated and vulnerable people than we probably would've otherwise because they weren't getting social connections elsewhere," he said.
"That would've been the biggest impact of COVID. They'd push their (emergency) button, more to say 'hello' than it being an emergency."
Now aged 91, Mrs Taylor has her own SafetyLink monitor after falling in her backyard in 2022.
"I had a fall last year in the garden and I thought that the time had come when I had to call on the service I developed," she said.
Mrs Taylor, a Queen Elizabeth Centre life governor, has continued to consult with SafetyLink since her retirement.
"I loved nursing. I am a people person. It's not a job, it's an enjoyment," she said.
"I live independent and I enjoy my life. I read a lot, I have been writing my memoir, I keep in touch with my friends.
"I have had a wonderful life and I have no regrets. I have a wonderful family. They are very caring and I could not ask more than that."
