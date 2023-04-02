After years of advocacy Hepburn Shire councillor Don Henderson said he is pleased to see valuable infrastructure delivered in Creswick.
Disability access, paths and upgrades to changing facilities at Calembeen Park have been on the list of funding needs since 2008.
After councillors took a tour of the shire the project was put on a funding list but the project did not progress until Cr Henderson ran into key staff members from the state government on a train and convinced them to come and look at the facilities.
"Despite being listed as a priority, there are always more pressing things needed," he said.
Council spent $253,000 on the project while the state government spent $171,000.
The park has an important part to play in the history of Creswick, with generations of families and young people spending hours at the park.
Over the summer large crowds flocked to the area to enjoy the new facilities.
Cr Henderson said gathering the courage to jump off the topmost deck, which has since been removed, was an important achievement for the locals.
"If you're an older person, some are always telling you about a memory," he said.
"Sometimes it was the place where couples first met."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
