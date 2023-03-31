Cricket's over and footy's about to start, but sport never stops in Ballarat.
Check out all the action from The Courier's top photographers right here, with photos from the Victorian Emergency Services Games, squash, soccer, and the GWV Rebels taking on the Sydney Swans Academy team in Sebastopol.
There's also the Miners' first match of the season against the Melbourne Tigers, and plenty more besides.
