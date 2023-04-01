If you live in Ballarat or Moorabool, you've almost certainly seen his work.
Velislav 'Will' Georgiev was the metalworker who took a series of local children's artworks and immortalised them in steel at Weeramar Park - opposite Stockland Wendouree.
His metal-and-glass art is also visible on fences around his distinctive home in the main street of Ballan.
"It's based on the type of buildings they had in Nuremberg in the 1500s where you live, trade and work in the same building with a long tunnel structure at ground level.
"I have copyright for the house plans but I'm prepared to give it away if someone wants to reproduce more of these kinds of houses."
His exhibition - 'Ways of Resonanace - is on until April 10 at the Ballan Arts Space - a gallery that opened in late 2022 to help showcase local work.
From there, the three-artist show will head to Singapore later in the year - and before that to a gallery in the second largest city of Bulgaria - the former communist country where he was born.
"I escaped when I was 21 in 1980. We walked over the mountains at night. The thing was, there were no maps of the area so we had to make our own," he said.
"We also had to work out how to stop dogs from finding us.
"One of the solutions was putting them off (the scent) by using things like paprika along the way."
From Bulgaria he was put in detention in Yugoslavia - and then ended up in Austria, where his refugee application was processed at breakneck speed.
Two weeks later he was on a jumbo jet to the lucky country.
"It was May - and years later I found out that the department had a lot of money to use up by the end of the financial year.
"I believe it hadn't happened before - and it hasn't happened since."
These days Mr Georgiev is less focussed on public art, but his council-commissioned work can be found all over the state.
A mural commemorating soldier settlement around Ballan has been created on the side of his home.
"It was something I promised for the RSL branch next door," he said.
"I consulted the members and this was something they thought was important.
"The soldier in the image has a smoke in his hand. We were unsure whether to include that, but that's just what they did in those days."
He was the brains behind the fences, gates and climbing-plant canopies in the Buninyong Brewery courtyard.
Will has also created similar courtyards in private properties in Daylesford.
So does he have a favourite?
"Well in this exhibition I think everyone likes 'Backyard Chicks'," Mr Georgiev said.
"I did it as a small model then scaled it up.
"It's easy to scale up this kind of art as long as you have the money for the materials."
His preferred media is stainless steel, textured coloured glass - and the occasional hint of gold leaf and ceramic.
"The glass I put in my work, for example, could be an ashtray from the op shop," he said.
"But I don't do that a lot.
"Using recycled things can be very hard because it takes a lot of time and effort to make it the shape you want."
Mr Georgiev is exhibiting alongside former RMIT classmate Ayob Ismail - a Singapore-based sculptor who works in bamboo - as well as Barbara Henkes who hails from the Netherlands.
The Ballan Arts Space is at 117b Inglis Street and the exhibition is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of Easter.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.