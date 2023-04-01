An esteemed winemaker is starting over with a groundbreaking new venture near Ballarat.
Phillip Moraghan has moved on from his Halliday 5-star rated Curly Flat vineyard at Lancefield to build from the ground up a new business at Little Hampton: Shimora Wines.
The name is a portmanteau of Phillip and wife Dr Rika Shimo's surnames.
They started scoping out the Trentham area in 2018 and looked at more than 100 properties before Phillip's long-term viticultural adviser found the one: a deceased estate formerly used for sheep grazing and small potato crops.
Phillip and Rika have since built an architect-designed residence on site, a production hall and a barrel room-cum-art space displaying pieces by Shumei Kobayashi, who works with pigments made from wine grape pressings.
They're seeking council approval to convert a dilapidated cottage into farm stay accommodation for their extensive list of international clients, and also plan to build a bigger house to live on site.
Their first pinot noir and chardonnay plantings are expected to be ready for harvest next year.
Phillip told The Courier the couple had toyed with bringing the Japanese Koshu grape to Australia, but border restrictions proved too much of a hindrance.
He still believes they can produce something special with the tried and tested grape varietals.
The new vineyard sits on rich soil, in an area with high rainfall, protection from frost, and a cooler climate than Lancefield and many other Australian wine-growing regions including in Tasmania.
Phillip was eager to do things differently this time around, particularly in terms of environmental impacts.
He plans to produce in small quantities: 2000 cases a year, down from about 7000 at Curly Flat.
And he's implemented a range of environmentally-conscious practices - from using all-metal vine trellis instead of chemically treated pine, to installing sun tracking solar panels to power the whole operation off-grid.
These measure not only boost efficiency, but reduce the carbon footprint - something Phillip feels strongly about.
"We all have an obligation to do our bit," he said.
"Our generation's been so lucky with all sorts of things: social mobility, wealth creation, but it comes at a cost to the planet."
Further down the track, Shimora Wines will have a cellar door open by appointment.
And as Rika counts classical piano among her many talents, intimate live music events could also be on the cards.
Phillip is enjoying the new challenge, incorporating all the latest tech with thoughtful design that pays homage to the history of the area.
He's grateful to be able to pursue his passion and potentially produce his best wine yet.
"Not many people get the chance to do things like this a second time around," he said.
