Objections to a plan to build five two-storey townhouses in Wendouree have been rejected at the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal (VCAT)
The planned development on 17 Park Street, Wendouree, would see an existing dwelling demolished to make way for the five dwellings.
The application also sought a permit to reduce the car parking requirements at the proposed site.
A permit for the development was issued by council on April 13, 2022, and saw seven objections and a petition against the development signed by 67 parties.
At the VCAT hearing on March 16, objectors took issue with several aspects of the proposed townhouses' design, and whether the scale and size of the dwellings would stand out among the neighbouring houses, which are mainly single storey.
In the findings, VCAT member Megan Carew looked at the vertical profile of the proposed dwellings and whether it would impact the character of the surrounding neighbourhood.
The findings note that the site is located in designated 'residential growth zone', which seeks to facilitate higher density infill developments.
Ms Carew noted the rezoning occurred in 2014, and was part of a ministerial process, therefore not under the remittance of VCAT.
The two-storey townhouses would sit well under the 13.5 metre limit imposed in the planning scheme, which affords for a "change of scale" within growth neighbourhoods.
The tribunal was satisfied with the management of overshadowing and overlooking at the site, which Ms Carew said were within residential development standards.
Concerns were also raised about the internal amenity within the townhouses, specifically screening for the first floor.
Ms Carew said the first townhouse on the plan did not have ground level secluded private open space or service yard, and included a 1.5 metre fence setback in the front yard as an opportunity identified in the findings.
Ms Carew also found the reduction in parking at the site to be adequate given "the short term nature of such demand" and the availability of nearby on-street parking.
However a variation was issued requiring council to enter into an agreement around the maintenance of rainwater tanks.
The permit was granted subject to conditions.
