Unbeaten through their first two games of the season, the Sebastopol Vikings enjoy a third-consecutive home game on Saturday against Point Cook.
Vikings coach Michael Busija was hoping to capitalise on a friendly start to the fixture.
"It's been an unusual start (having three games at home)," Busija said.
"But it has certainly been a nice one.
"Hopefully we can take seven points from our first three games and make the most of this early stretch at home."
The third-placed Vikings have not lost a game, heading into Saturday following a 1-all draw with Williamstown.
Point Cook sits bottom of the ladder, yet to score a goal this State League 3 North-West season.
"We expect to win most games but Point Cook is certainly one we expect to win," Busija said.
"We know it is a big game for us but we're looking forward to it and feeling pretty confident.
"We're going in wanting the full three points."
Stewart Maylett has enjoyed a red-hot start to the Vikings' season, scoring three goals including two in round two.
Busija said the talented striker will be one to watch on Saturday.
The Sebastopol Vikings host Point Cook at 3pm on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
