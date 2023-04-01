IF you asked Ballarat Miners Men's Head Coach Luke Sunderland what a perfect round one result would look like, he would have said, score about 90 points and keep the opposition to a manageable score.
He would have also asked for a good spread of scorers and no injuries. On that basis, this was the perfect night.
But while it looks pretty good on paper, if we're being honest, the Miners remain a work in progress.
Saturday night's game started well and ended well, but 41-all in the middle two quarters show there is still a bit of work to do, but being round one, you take this win gladly and move on to next week.
The talk going into this match was how would the new-look team fare first up and early days we got a glimpse of exactly of what could be.
Import Jack Davidson lit up the early going. He had 10 points, including two trademark three-point bombs within the first four minutes.
Davidson's shooting prowess set the Miners up for an early lead which they never relinquished at any stage of the night.
When Davidson was held, fellow import Tyler Rudolph stepped up. In fact, it was his shooting that kept the Tigers at arms length.
Rudolph was cool all night, shooting nine from 14 from the field. He also brought down an equal game-high 13 rebounds.
In fact he and Nic Pozolglou, who also had 13 on the night combined to finish just six short of the Tigers total team, such was the teams dominance on the night, the Miners winning the count by 18.
Adam Thoseby was another to open his Miners account with a solid 19-point game, his strength was at the outside making five of eight from long range.
The other to make an impact was Max Cody, while six points and three rebounds, it's his setting up of play and all-round on-court general which culminated in 10 assists on the night that will endear him to the fans as the season progresses.
The win was the first step for the Miners which right now looks like it's a happy place to be apart of.
Coach Luke Sunderland said while happy with the performance, he could see there was room for some improvement.
"Melbourne are a team that executes pretty well, but we thought it would go the way it did. It probably took us a bit longer than we thought it would for the game to break open," he said.
"Defensively we kept them to a pretty low score, so we're happy with. I thought our issue was we slowed down a bit offensively, we stopped being aggressive in the third quarter, but once we got back to being aggressive we got on top of it.
"We had some guys step up at different times, it was Jack and Tyler early, then Adam. It's good we didn't rely on one player, it's a good spread of numbers."
The Miners are at home on Thursday against Bendigo.
Scoreboard
Ballarat Miners 92 (J Davidson 20, T Rudolph 20, A Tgoseby 19) def Melbourne Tigers 68 (J Purchase 17, M gaze 13)
