Ballarat Miners Men open NBL1 season 2023 with win over Melbourne Tigers

By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 1 2023 - 11:02pm, first published 10:30pm
Max Cody showed plenty of leadership in his Miners debut. Picture by Kate Healy
IF you asked Ballarat Miners Men's Head Coach Luke Sunderland what a perfect round one result would look like, he would have said, score about 90 points and keep the opposition to a manageable score.

