A Haddon man wants an immediate safety solution for the corner of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads after multiple accidents, including the latest on Tuesday.
On June 27 last year a young Ballarat hairdresser lost her life in a two-car collision at the intersection.
And on Tuesday, two more cars collided at the infamous intersection.
Ambulance Victoria said the accident happened about 3.40pm, which resulted in three people being taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"I rang the City of Ballarat and I was told rumble strips were going in as soon as possible," Haddon driver John Kamp said.
"That was two weeks ago and nothing has happened there."
In late February he caught a terrifying near-miss on dashcam - showing a car with a caravan failing to give way on Finchs Road, narrowly avoiding a T-bone crash with a car on Greenhalghs Road.
"A roundabout will be very expensive - and maybe that's something for later, but I want them to at least change the give way signs to stop signs," Mr Kamp said.
"The City of Ballarat told me that there is still no guarantee that driver will even take notice of the stop signs.
"I reckon with rumble strips - a physical reminder - they are more likely to slow down."
He also suggested flashing warning lights on Finchs Road to remind drivers of coming stop signs.
"I take Greenhalghs Road reasonably often. Visibility is not great - and you don't have a lot of time to slow down if people are going at high speed," Mr Kamp said.
"The Winter Valley area is getting built up so more people use that intersection as a shortcut. Maybe they should do something about Dysons Drive.
"It really concerns me that we were promised something and it hasn't been done."
Mr Kamp said local traffic had changed dramatically in the 30 years since he moved to Bunkers Hill - and then Haddon nearby.
"You just didn't have the traffic back then. There were hardly any houses. It was quiet. The area has at least doubled in traffic volume now."
The City of Ballarat said it would apply for Federal Black Spot funding.
"In the meantime, a concept design has been submitted to the Department of Transport and Planning to install rumble strips at the intersection," infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said.
"The intention is to get this work done as soon as possible with funding coming from the City of Ballarat's Local Area Traffic Management budget.
"(It's) only an interim measure while we await the outcome of the Black Spot Funding Program."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
