Ballarat Miners women open NBL1 season 2023 with big win over Melbourn Tigers

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 1 2023 - 11:02pm, first published 8:00pm
Abbey Wehrung's return to Ballarat was a huge success, top-scoring with 30 points in the strong win over Melbourne Tigers. Picture by Kate Healy
Abbey Wehrung's return to Ballarat was a huge success, top-scoring with 30 points in the strong win over Melbourne Tigers. Picture by Kate Healy

A LOT of work, a lot of sweat and a lot of tears has gone into building this Ballarat Miners women's squad over a number of years.

