A LOT of work, a lot of sweat and a lot of tears has gone into building this Ballarat Miners women's squad over a number of years.
And while the future is yet to be written, it's fair to say there would have been a few long-time watchers of the program who had every reason to sit back with pure pride after the team produced a 25-point masterclass over a the Melbourne Tigers on Saturday night.
What made this result so special was that all seven players who took the court in the 79-54 win were all born and bred in Ballarat and have come through the junior program beginning at under 12s right through to the senior squad.
Prior to the game, a murmur went around Selkirk Stadium when it was noticed that import Emma Karamovic had not suited up. It was confirmed when she wasn't announced in the pre-grame warm up.
This left veteran Kristy Rinaldi and Molly Mathews as the two that looked set to carry the height load for the night.
It could have easily turned into a long night and when the Tigers skipped out to an eight-point lead early, there was every reason to be concerned.
But not in this Miners camp. Firstly it was youngster Jemma Amoore who got the ball rolling. Her seven first quarter points were crucial.
Then came Milly Sharp who played her best game for the clubs. How's these for some stats, 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, eight steals, one block and shooting at over 60 per cent.
The Rinaldi stepped up with 11 points and 11 rebounds on her own. Annie Collins in her 50th game for the club, offered a presence with eight points and three rebounds.
And then of course, Abbey Wehrung. How lucky are the Miners and Ballarat in general to have this home-grown superstar back in the team this season?
She didn't exactly catch fire early, but a solid hit deep into the first quarter where Melbourne's highly-rated Jade Odum went down changed her night. Wehrung got straight into her work, charging home with 30 points, seven rebounds and sevens assists in the MVP-worthy performance on the night.
Completing the local feel on the night, it was coach Rob Baker's first game in charge of a senior team he's been a part of since juniors.
"I promised the girls they'd all get an opportunity at the start of the year, we talk about that a lot and how it was their opportunity to shine. I knew they'd step up," he said.
"All of them have been working hard, a lot of them since last season ended. It's all their credit, they knew this was their opportunity and they've gone out and taken it."
Baker also heaped praise on his veteran Rinaldi.
"She's young, she's only played 16 years," he joked.
"I think having the calmness of her, the presence of her, the girls know with Kristy there they've got someone behind her.
"We've got some depth now, Millie Cracknell was game 42 tonight, we had Annie Collins play her 50th, Jemma (Amoore) and Milly (Sharp) have come through together.
"Molly (Mathews) has more than 200 games now behind her. "In the end the credit goes to Ballarat. That was a 100 per cent Ballarat line-up tonight, they've all come through the juniors. it's a massive credit to the program and the directors of coaching all the way through."
Baker played a straight bat when asked about Karamovic's absence, but said she should line-up against Bendigo on Thursday night. "It's a little niggle, she'll be right for Thursday," he said.
