Ballarat City FC is still chasing its first win of the NPL3 season as it prepares to take on Melbourne Victory FC on Sunday.
Victory heads into the clash unbeaten, conceding just one goal from its opening two matches.
New City FC manager Harry Bingham said there was a lot to look forward to ahead of his side's match-up with Victory.
"We have plenty of respect for Melbourne Victory," Bingham said.
"They're a top team that is training pretty much every day that has very good young players.
"But we're heading into it with an attitude that we can win the game."
Ballarat was valiant, but failed to claim a point in its round two loss to Geelong SC.
A player that has caught Bingham's eye since arriving at the club is local talent Zac Francis.
"Zac is a tremendous player, he's a star in the making," Bingham said.
"He has great control, a mature head and a game sense that someone his age doesn't usually have.
"He's going to go to the A-League one day."
The winless start to the season has City FC sitting ninth, but Bingham remains composed.
He said the new Japanese recruits in Niki Kitabatake, Yushiro Shiomi and Kenta Futami had provided something different to the side this season.
"Despite where we sit, I'm really pleased with how we're looking," Bingham said.
"A lot of the players have not got a lot of first time football behind them so we understand we're a young team and there's still some learning to be done.
"But having said that, we're not as far off as people may think. We'll keep working and continue improving."
Victory recorded a 2-nil win against Doveton and a 3-1 round one triumph over Beaumaris SC.
The third-placed side is one of four clubs yet to lose or draw a match.
The Epping Stadium clash kicks off at 3pm on Sunday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
