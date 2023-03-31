Creswick's streets are getting busier as their bumper weekend gets off to a flying start.
CresFest, a folk and roots music festival in its second year, has been an 11-month work in progress.
Festival director Judy Turner said it was wonderful to see all of the team's hard work come together.
She said there had been plenty of support from community members and businesses alike and there were a number of indoor venues in case the weather took a turn for the worse.
"If it were to rain they'll know that they could go into one of three really welcoming pubs and we've got 12 other venues as well - all undercover."
Among the partying, singing and dancing will be some serious conversations about current affairs as part of the Courthouse Conversations.
Author Cate Kennedy will be sharing her recent project Return which was created in collaboration with photographer Helga Salwe.
This year Creswick will be lit up at night thanks to resident electrician Gary Miles.
Ms Turner describes him as the town's "electrical genius".
READ MORE: Adding a twinkle to town
Since Christmas, Mr Miles has been "tinkering" with different ways to create visual interest at night as the township prepares for its biggest party of the year.
Projections onto buildings, canopies of lights, a rotunda installation and a spinning light-up globe have all been organised since Mr Miles started working.
Creswick Kids Choir have been practising the festival's opening with Aboriginal artist Kutcha Edwards singing the reimagined Australian national anthem that he helped create with The Seekers' Judith Durham.
IN THE NEWS:
There are also hundreds of other performers who have made their way to town, some international visitors.
Among them popular British folk band While and Matthews, who said they could hardly wait to get a feel for what CresFest was all about.
The pair have played in Ballarat in the past and for the last five years have been busy in the United Kingdom and Europe.
CresFest runs from March 31 to April 2.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.