The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Second year of CresFest has arrived in Creswick

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Turner, Catriona McKay and Chris Stout pictured in Creswick before CresFest 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Judy Turner, Catriona McKay and Chris Stout pictured in Creswick before CresFest 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Creswick's streets are getting busier as their bumper weekend gets off to a flying start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.