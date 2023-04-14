Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Aaron Cadman is set to make his highly-anticipated AFL debut for Greater Western Sydney against Hawthorn on Sunday.
The Darley junior was taken by the Giants with the first pick at the 2022 AFL National Draft following a break-out Talent League season.
FUTURE STAR: Get to know Rebels No. 1 draft pick Aaron Cadman
He will line up for his new side in its clash with Hawthorn at Norwood Oval on Sunday during Gather Round.
Cadman impressed early in his time at the Giants, booting 10 goals across two VFL practice matches and three in the VFL Giants' round two win over Carlton.
The former Rebel lined up alongside Sunbury's Wade Derksen, who booted two goals along with 29 disposals.
New Giants coach Adam Kingsley said he had been "really pleased" with Cadman's progress over the pre-season and early rounds in the VFL.
"He's come into our club with a great attitude, he's worked hard and is so eager to learn and these are all traits that will set him up for a long career at AFL level," Kingsley said.
"It's a really exciting time for him and we can't to have him run out as part of our side to take on the Hawks."
In 2022, Cadman booted a league-best 34 goals for the Rebels in what was his first year playing as a key forward.
It saw the Rebel rocket up draft boards en route to being the first GWV product to be taken with the No. 1 selection.
Rebels coach David Loader was excited for what the future holds for Cadman.
"Aaron has always been a really talented player but his ability to learn and strive to be better every week is elite," Loader said.
"The way he has adapted to the external pressures and what comes with the game has been even more impressive than his football.
"He's a wonderful story and one we're going to follow with great anticipation over the next 15 years."
The Giants host Hawthorn at 3.20pm at Norwood Oval on Sunday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
