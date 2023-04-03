The adage 'age is nothing but a number' could not be more true for one Lake Gardens resident who has continued to pursue his passion for dogs well into his eighties.
Ron Verso, 87, first realised his zest for canines when he bought his first dog along with his first house with his wife in 1967.
A crossbreed, Mr Verso was charmed by the dog's spirit, cleverness and companionship.
However, due to the canine's "boisterous" and "uncontrollable" nature, Mr Verso said he had to return the dog several years late in fear it may be a hazard to his frail wife.
Fast forward to 2021, after years of work and travel, the Versos were eager to acquire another dog.
After vigorously trawling online, Mr Verso stumbled upon an advertisement on a social media platform of a person in rural New South Wales who was wanting to get rid of their 18-month-old brown Dobermann.
"She was a farm dog and the owners said she had misbehaved with the sheep but we knew it was time for another dog and she seemed the perfect fit for us," Mr Verso said.
Travelling through Greyhound Transport, the Dobermann reached the loving home of the Versos shortly after.
Initially, Mr Verso described the Dobermann named Mia as "fairly wild" and was one of the reasons he decided to take part in dog training with the Ballarat Dog Obedience Club.
However, he said he was also prompted to join the group as a way to ease himself back into exercise after undergoing surgery on his spine and heart.
Since being with the club, the pair have made many great strides in just a few short years.
"If I drop my glasses Mia will pick them up and hand them to me right into my hand," Mr Verso said.
"If I want the remote for the TV she'll fetch it for me. If we go for a walk, she'll bring me my hat and her lead.
"She's very good at home and she learned very quickly."
But it is not only the Versos who are benefitting from Mia but others in the community as well, with Mia a familiar face in several aged care homes in Ballarat.
"The residents really appreciate her and the tricks she performs," Mr Verso said.
As for those who are wanting to engage in dog training classes but are concerned about their age, Mr Verso says "not to be".
"Often when you're at that age, you're looking for something to do and all you're really doing is watching TV or you're in a social club, but these classes are a double benefit because you get to meet new people but you're also getting a major source of exercise," he said.
The Ballarat Dog Obedience Club meets at Victoria Park on Sunday mornings. For more information visit http://www.bdoc.com.au/
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
