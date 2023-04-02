The Ballarat Mechanics Institute (BMI) is gearing up for Ballarat Heritage Festival next month, offering a rarely seen historic conservation collection, a never-before open-to-the-public space, and an oil painting - with a mystery.
'The Girl in the Bonnet' artwork has returned to the Institute in recent weeks after "painstaking" restoration as part of a $170,000 project funded by a state government Living Heritage Grant.
"Now she looks amazing, but she didn't look like that before. She had lots of holes," BMI board director Paula Nicholson said.
But the girl - and the artist who painted her - remain a mystery.
"We believe she was probably painted in about 1830s', probably in England and then brought out, we think, and then gifted to the Mechanics potentially as part of a fundraising drive," Ms Nicholson said.
"They used to hold these massive raffles and raise funds for the building and whatever else just like we do now, and so it looks like she was maybe never sold or she was sold and gifted back to the BMI."
A presentation on the work's restoration will feature in the BMI's Twilight Talks running at the Heritage Festival.
The basement will also be open to the public for the first time, showcasing "a rarely seen piece of Ballarat architectural history", with its typical nineteenth century features and "intriguing" graffiti on walls and ceilings.
Thought to have once been a restaurant, the basement was used as a storeroom before a12 month pandemic restoration and has since only been open for special events and booked tours.
A cornerstone of BMI's Heritage Festival offering is a collection of German botanist Baron Ferdinand von Mueller's 1800s' Australian plant specimens.
Collection curator Ellen Becker said the presentation of the specimens, some about 170 years old, drew attention to the journey they had been on over time.
"The exhibition will be focused on the incredible conservation work that's been done on these objects and the thought and care that's gone into preserving those and then presenting them for posterity," she said.
"Even little fragments that have been lost from the specimens have been collected into little envelopes and kept with the object and I think people don't tend to think about those things when they're looking at an object.
"They don't think of the loss and the history and the lived history of that object, and I think representing that ... is a really special thing."
The Heritage Festival will run from May 19 to 28, and BMI members will have priority and discounted access to its events across the festival.
New members in April will receive $10 off the annual membership fee and a free building tour.
