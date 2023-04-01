A fast-finishing Louisiana State University brought an end to Georgia Amoore's NCAA Tournament run, defeating Virginia Tech 79-72 on Saturday morning.
Ballarat Miners product Amoore finished with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in the seven-point loss.
The Loreto College graduate made history in the 'Final Four' match-up, setting the record for most three-pointers made in a Women's NCAA Tournament with 23.
Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks sang Amoore's praises before the game.
"When [Georgia] gets out and plays confident and aggressive, it makes us a better basketball team," Brooks told ESPN.
"She's been phenomenal and it has been a lot of fun for me to watch her because she's the hardest working kid I've ever had."
The Hokies went into the three-quarter time break with a nine-point advantage, but the final term belonged to LSU.
The Tigers dominated the fourth quarter, restricting Tech to just 13 points en route to a 16-point turnaround.
A 22-3 scoring run by LSU was the difference as Virginia Tech struggled both shooting and securing the ball in the fourth.
Amoore's Hokies went six minutes without a made shot and failed to record a rebound in the fourth quarter until the eighth-minute mark.
The result means Virginia Tech's stellar NCAA Tournament run comes to an end, while LSU advances to the championship game.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
