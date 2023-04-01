The Courier
Georgia Amoore makes NCAA Tournament history, but Virginia Tech's run ends

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 1 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
The record for three-pointers made in a Women's NCAA Tournament belongs to Georgia Amoore. Picture by Getty Images
A fast-finishing Louisiana State University brought an end to Georgia Amoore's NCAA Tournament run, defeating Virginia Tech 79-72 on Saturday morning.

