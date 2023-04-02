For Ballarat student and aspiring musician, Hannah Cao, 10, World Piano Day festivities highlighted the importance of the centuries old instrument in her life.
While Hannah had been formally introduced to the piano at seven-years-old, she said she had developed a fondness for the instrument well before she began playing.
"Mum took me to a couple of performances and I really liked them and I thought I might like to learn the piano too," she said.
Now quite the young maestro having played at Royal South Street Society Ballarat and the Bendigo Eisteddfod, Hannah said learning the piano, despite its challenges, is something which has brought her great happiness.
"I've really liked the lessons I've done and my mum has always supported me when it has gotten hard and I feel really proud playing," she said.
On Saturday, Hannah partook in World Piano Day held at the Anglican Cathedral on Lydiard Street South by playing Jasmine in the Mist by Carol Klose.
World Piano Day is commemorated annually on the 88th day of the year.
