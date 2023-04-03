The region's Sri Lankan community has begun celebrations for its New Year early.
"In Sri Lanka, this is the turn of spring, so the 14th or 13th of April ... signifies the harvesting season," Sri Lankan Australian Association of Ballarat president Dilshan Ousmand said.
The association decided to hold its celebration at Creswick's Doug Lindsay Reserve on Saturday April 1 in an attempt to beat the chilly weather expected by mid-April with traditional dance, oil lamp lighting, milk boiling and sweets table.
"People get together and celebrate the harvest and the boiling of the milk and what prosperity it brings to the whole family and to the village," Mr Ousmand said
"That's how it started. So it is about bearing the fruits of the harvest that they've just done."
The milk boiling ceremony involves the milk spilling over as it boils to symbolise a wish that the year ahead may be "overflowing with love" and may a person "never run out of food, water and warmth".
Federal member for Ballarat Catherine King said she was honoured to be at the event and, addressing the crowd, spoke to the strengths of the region's multiculturalism.
"While the two countries are very far apart, really here what we have in the room is the unification and the multiculturalism that is Australia and the huge rich and beautiful culture that you bring to this country," she said.
"Learning about each other's cultures helps us understand ourselves better and our place in the world and encourages tolerance and empathy and pride in our communities.
"It's the end of the old year, the beginning of the new, and it's a perfect time to reflect on what you want to see in the world around us and what we'd like to improve within ourselves and within our communities as well."
In Ballarat in 2023, there are 89 nationalities and 42 different religious practices represented throughout the population.
Mr Ousmand said the Sri Lankan community had grown significantly in the region in the seven years since the association began.
"We started this association with maybe 10 or 12 families. I think now it's well over 100," he said.
"It's a lot of students at Federation University, a lot of new professionals, doctors and contractors and others coming here and making Ballarat their home."
