Ballarat revellers embraced the fanfare of the all-white picnic event, which was Le Diner en Blanc.
Attracting more than 300 people from the regions and metro areas, it was a sight to behold as event-goers dined and danced the night away along Lydiard Street.
For Alfredton's Veronica Micich, the occasion was a way to enjoy a night with friends in a unique and special atmosphere close to home.
"I saw some of my friends had gone to the one in France and they had taken photos at the Eiffel Tower and I was very fascinated by it," Ms Micich said.
"I loved the concept and the fact you can cater it to suit your own needs.
"I also really loved the all white theme."
Similarly, Buninyong's Stephanie Patla, said the event was an amazing opportunity to take part in an internationally renowned event while celebrating her wedding anniversary.
"I had seen it on social media and I knew I wanted to be a part of it," Ms Patla said.
"It was an interesting concept and challenging logistically but something we had to experience."
As for the location of the event, which was only revealed to patrons a few minutes prior to it starting, Ms Micich said she was pleased with the hosts' choice.
"I liked that it showcased some of the iconic buildings of Ballarat, that it was central and also meant we didn't have to walk too far," she said.
One of the three hosts of Ballarat's Le Diner en Blanc, Sara Walsh said the event was a fantastic way to introduce those in the region to different, internationally recognised festivities.
"People in Ballarat love a bit of culture and bringing worldwide events to their stage has great appeal," Ms Walsh said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
