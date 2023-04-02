The Courier
Ballarat train passengers take advantage of first weekend of cheaper V/Line tickets

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
April 3 2023 - 5:00am
Richmond fans Brock Goldsworthy and Darcy Gray at Ballarat Station on Friday before making their way into Melbourne for a match. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
The first weekend of cheaper flat fares on V/line trains was welcomed by passengers - and their wallets - but questions remain over wether the change will put pressure on the network.

