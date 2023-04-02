The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Mike Paulty leaves Ballarat as he starts a massive walk in the name of mental health

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
April 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike Pauly, 83, is walking Ballarat to Kalgoorlie to raise money and awareness for men's mental health. Photo by Adam Trafford.
Mike Pauly, 83, is walking Ballarat to Kalgoorlie to raise money and awareness for men's mental health. Photo by Adam Trafford.

The 2,775 kilometre trip from Ballarat to Kalgoorlie in Western Australia will take you, without stops, about 30 hours in the car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.