The 2,775 kilometre trip from Ballarat to Kalgoorlie in Western Australia will take you, without stops, about 30 hours in the car.
For 83-year-old Mike Pauly, his journey on foot will take four to five months.
Mr Pauly set off from Ballarat Town Hall on Friday to raise money and awareness for men's mental health.
"My passion is men's health. Too many men die by committing suicide. I want to tell them that after 70, it's the best years of your life," he told The Courier.
According to Ballarat Men's Mental Health, men in Ballarat commit suicide at a rate eight times higher than women, and the suicide rate for men in Ballarat is substantially higher than Bendigo or Geelong - in the top quartile at 65 per cent of suicides in the state - and almost twice the rate of Melbourne.
City of Ballarat Major Des Hudson waved the 83-year-old off and said the mental health conversation was particularly important in the region given the high rate of deaths by suicide.
"Mental health, whether it be men's mental health and mental health from every person, is vitally important," he said.
"Our recent history, that we've seen a number of young people tragically end their life by suicide, as well as other people so, the fact of Mike's journey that he's raising awareness and shining a light on reports of mental health is fantastic.
"I never cease to be amazed and impressed by the spirit and capacity of people."
It's not the first time Mr Pauly has attempted such a walk. 11 years ago, he walked around Australia - starting and finishing in his local Fremantle in Western Australia - for the same cause.
He said walking could be meditative for him.
"It's a bit of meditation, I do mantras," he said.
"If I'm in any sort of trouble I do my Hail Mary's and Our Fathers. Usually there's not much going on up here."
Need help? Phone Lifeline 13 11 14, Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au, Suicide Callback Service 1300 659 467
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.